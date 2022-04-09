How to Watch Washington Capitals vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Game Live Online on April 9, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 3:00 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Penguins face the Washington Capitals. The game is airing exclusively on ABC, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Capitals vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Game Preview: Washington takes road win streak into matchup with Pittsburgh

Washington Capitals (38-22-10, fourth in the Metropolitan) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (41-21-10, third in the Metropolitan)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Washington visits Pittsburgh trying to prolong its four-game road winning streak.

The Penguins are 12-7-2 against Metropolitan opponents. Pittsburgh is 10th in the league averaging 5.7 assists per game, led by Sidney Crosby with 0.8.

The Capitals are 14-6-1 against Metropolitan opponents. Washington has scored 225 goals and ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.2 goals per game. Alex Ovechkin leads the team with 43.

In their last meeting on Feb. 1, Washington won 4-3. Dmitry Orlov scored a team-high two goals for the Capitals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Guentzel leads the Penguins with 33 goals and has 70 points. Crosby has 13 points over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Ovechkin leads the Capitals with 43 goals and has 81 points. Anthony Mantha has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 4-5-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.2 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

Capitals: 6-4-0, averaging three goals, 4.4 assists, 4.4 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with an .882 save percentage.

INJURIES: Penguins: Jason Zucker: day to day (knee), Radim Zohorna: day to day (illness), Sidney Crosby: day to day (illness), John Marino: day to day (illness).

Capitals: Garnet Hathaway: day to day (illness).