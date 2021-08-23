 Skip to Content
How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Online Without Cable on August 23, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, August 23, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: TBD Pirates: Wil Crowe (3-7, 5.23 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 79 strikeouts)

LINE: Pirates -115, Diamondbacks -105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh and Arizona will square off on Monday.

The Pirates are 24-35 on their home turf. Pittsburgh is hitting a collective batting average of .232 this season, led by Bryan Reynolds with an average of .301.

The Diamondbacks have gone 15-47 away from home. Arizona hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .310 this season, led by Josh Rojas with a mark of .369.

The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 6-4. Brett de Geus earned his second victory and Daulton Varsho went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI for Arizona. Duane Underwood Jr. took his third loss for Pittsburgh.

