How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Online Without Cable on August 24, 2021: Streaming/TV Options

On Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (7-7, 4.06 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 93 strikeouts) Pirates: JT Brubaker (4-13, 5.49 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 118 strikeouts)

LINE: Pirates +100, Diamondbacks -118; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh and Arizona will face off on Tuesday.

The Pirates are 25-35 on their home turf. Pittsburgh has a collective batting average of .232 this season, led by Bryan Reynolds with an average of .300.

The Diamondbacks have gone 15-48 away from home. Arizona has a collective on-base percentage of .310, led by Josh Rojas with a mark of .364.

The Pirates won the last meeting 6-5. Anthony Banda secured his second victory and Yoshitomo Tsutsugo went 1-for-1 with a home run and an RBI for Pittsburgh. Noe Ramirez took his first loss for Arizona.