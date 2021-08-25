MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Online Without Cable on August 25, 2021: Streaming

On Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Tyler Gilbert (1-1, 2.04 ERA, .96 WHIP, 12 strikeouts) Pirates: Mitch Keller (4-10, 6.35 ERA, 1.80 WHIP, 66 strikeouts)

LINE: Pirates -105, Diamondbacks -115; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh and Arizona will meet on Wednesday.

The Pirates are 26-35 in home games in 2020. Pittsburgh hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .300 this season, led by Bryan Reynolds with a mark of .375.

The Diamondbacks have gone 15-49 away from home. The Arizona offense has compiled a .237 batting average as a team this season, Josh Rojas leads the team with a mark of .283.

The Pirates won the last meeting 4-2. JT Brubaker earned his fifth victory and Anthony Alford went 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBI for Pittsburgh. Madison Bumgarner took his eighth loss for Arizona.