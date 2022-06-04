 Skip to Content
MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Online on June 4, 2022: Streaming Options

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games all year long.

Can you stream Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Arizona Diamondbacks. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh + 27 Top Cable Channels

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Game Preview: Diamondbacks face the Pirates with 1-0 series lead

Arizona Diamondbacks (26-27, fourth in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (22-28, third in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zach Davies (2-3, 4.84 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 37 strikeouts); Pirates: Roansy Contreras (1-0, 2.55 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -127, Diamondbacks +108; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks play the Pittsburgh Pirates with a 1-0 series lead.

Pittsburgh has gone 11-15 at home and 22-28 overall. The Pirates have gone 18-8 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Arizona has gone 12-11 in road games and 26-27 overall. Diamondbacks pitchers have a collective 4.23 ERA, which ranks ninth in the NL.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ke’Bryan Hayes is seventh on the Pirates with a .295 batting average, and has 13 doubles, two home runs, 22 walks and 19 RBI. Josh VanMeter is 9-for-26 with a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Christian Walker leads the Diamondbacks with 14 home runs while slugging .489. Ketel Marte is 13-for-36 with four doubles, a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, .233 batting average, 2.80 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Diamondbacks: 5-5, .247 batting average, 5.34 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Josh VanMeter: 10-Day IL (finger), Ben Gamel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yoshitomo Tsutsugo: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Heath Hembree: 15-Day IL (right calf), Kevin Newman: 60-Day IL (groin), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Marisnick: 10-Day IL (thumb), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Humberto Castellanos: 15-Day IL (elbow), Luke Weaver: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Carson Kelly: 10-Day IL (oblique), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

