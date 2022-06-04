MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Online on June 4, 2022: Streaming Options

On Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Game Preview: Diamondbacks face the Pirates with 1-0 series lead

Arizona Diamondbacks (26-27, fourth in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (22-28, third in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zach Davies (2-3, 4.84 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 37 strikeouts); Pirates: Roansy Contreras (1-0, 2.55 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -127, Diamondbacks +108; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks play the Pittsburgh Pirates with a 1-0 series lead.

Pittsburgh has gone 11-15 at home and 22-28 overall. The Pirates have gone 18-8 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Arizona has gone 12-11 in road games and 26-27 overall. Diamondbacks pitchers have a collective 4.23 ERA, which ranks ninth in the NL.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ke’Bryan Hayes is seventh on the Pirates with a .295 batting average, and has 13 doubles, two home runs, 22 walks and 19 RBI. Josh VanMeter is 9-for-26 with a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Christian Walker leads the Diamondbacks with 14 home runs while slugging .489. Ketel Marte is 13-for-36 with four doubles, a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, .233 batting average, 2.80 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Diamondbacks: 5-5, .247 batting average, 5.34 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Josh VanMeter: 10-Day IL (finger), Ben Gamel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yoshitomo Tsutsugo: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Heath Hembree: 15-Day IL (right calf), Kevin Newman: 60-Day IL (groin), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Marisnick: 10-Day IL (thumb), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Humberto Castellanos: 15-Day IL (elbow), Luke Weaver: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Carson Kelly: 10-Day IL (oblique), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)