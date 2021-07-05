How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Online Without Cable on July 5, 2021: TV Channels

On Monday, July 5, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Atlanta Braves

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Max Fried (5-4, 4.31 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 62 strikeouts) Pirates: Chase De Jong (0-3, 5.65 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

LINE: Pirates +166, Braves -193; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh and Atlanta will face off on Monday.

The Pirates are 17-24 in home games in 2020. Pittsburgh’s lineup has 63 home runs this season, Bryan Reynolds leads the club with 15 homers.

The Braves have gone 17-20 away from home. Atlanta is slugging .423 as a unit. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the team with a slugging percentage of .595.

The Braves won the last meeting 7-1. Max Fried secured his second victory and Austin Riley went 2-for-4 with two home runs and five RBI for Atlanta. JT Brubaker registered his fourth loss for Pittsburgh.