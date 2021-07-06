 Skip to Content
How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Online Without Cable on July 6, 2021: TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Atlanta Braves

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Ian Anderson (5-4, 3.35 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 90 strikeouts) Pirates: Chad Kuhl (2-5, 5.16 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

LINE: Pirates +154, Braves -178; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh and Atlanta will square off on Tuesday.

The Pirates are 18-24 on their home turf. Pittsburgh is averaging 3.3 RBI per game this season. Bryan Reynolds leads the team with 46 total runs batted in.

The Braves are 17-21 in road games. Atlanta has slugged .421 this season. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the team with a mark of .592.

The Pirates won the last meeting 11-1. Chase De Jong recorded his first victory and Ben Gamel went 3-for-5 with a double, two home runs and six RBI for Pittsburgh. Max Fried registered his fifth loss for Atlanta.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports South≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports South≥ $84.99------
AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh≥ $84.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh + 27 Top Cable Channels

