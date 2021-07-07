 Skip to Content
How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Atlanta Braves Live Online Without Cable on July 7, 2021: TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at 12:35 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Atlanta Braves

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Drew Smyly (6-3, 4.42 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 64 strikeouts) Pirates: Wil Crowe (1-5, 6.26 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 46 strikeouts)

LINE: Pirates +140, Braves -161; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh and Atlanta will play on Wednesday.

The Pirates are 19-24 in home games in 2020. Pittsburgh has slugged .354 this season. Bryan Reynolds leads the team with a .523 slugging percentage, including 36 extra-base hits and 15 home runs.

The Braves have gone 17-22 away from home. Atlanta’s lineup has 117 home runs this season, Ronald Acuna Jr. leads them with 23 homers.

The Pirates won the last meeting 2-1. Richard Rodriguez recorded his fourth victory and Reynolds went 0-for-2 with two

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports South≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports South≥ $84.99------
AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh≥ $84.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh + 27 Top Cable Channels

