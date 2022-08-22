How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Online on August 22, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, August 22, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Atlanta Braves

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games all year long.

Can you stream Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Atlanta Braves on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Atlanta Braves. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Atlanta Braves vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Game Preview: Braves bring road win streak into matchup with the Pirates

Atlanta Braves (75-48, second in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (47-74, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Monday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Jake Odorizzi (4-5, 4.15 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 54 strikeouts); Pirates: Roansy Contreras (3-3, 4.02 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -201, Pirates +168; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves will try to keep a six-game road win streak going when they play the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Pittsburgh is 47-74 overall and 26-33 in home games. The Pirates have a 30-9 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Atlanta has gone 33-24 in road games and 75-48 overall. The Braves have the sixth-best team ERA in MLB play at 3.58.

The teams play Monday for the fifth time this season. The Braves are up 4-0 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds has 14 doubles, three triples and 20 home runs for the Pirates. Rodolfo Castro is 12-for-36 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Dansby Swanson has 27 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 68 RBI for the Braves. Matt Olson is 11-for-40 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 2-8, .231 batting average, 6.17 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Braves: 8-2, .274 batting average, 2.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Yerry De Los Santos: 60-Day IL (lat), Mitch Keller: day-to-day (shoulder), Ke’Bryan Hayes: 10-Day IL (back), David Bednar: 15-Day IL (back), Dillon Peters: 15-Day IL (elbow), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Eddie Rosario: day-to-day (hamstring), Chadwick Tromp: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Ehire Adrianza: 10-Day IL (illness), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Orlando Arcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Darren O’Day: 15-Day IL (calf), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles)