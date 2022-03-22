How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Spring Training Game Live Online Without Cable on March 22, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 1:05 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Baltimore Orioles

In Pittsburgh the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

Can you stream Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Baltimore Orioles on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Baltimore Orioles. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options