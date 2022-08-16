How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Boston Red Sox Live Online on August 16, 2022: Streaming/TV Options

On Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NESN and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Boston Red Sox

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Pittsburgh the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV. In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Boston Red Sox on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Boston Red Sox. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $89.99

Includes: NESN and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months. Price: $69.99

Includes: NESN and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month fubo.tv

Boston Red Sox vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Game Preview: Red Sox visit the Pirates to begin 3-game series

Boston Red Sox (57-59, fifth in the AL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (45-70, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (8-9, 4.51 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 124 strikeouts); Pirates: Mitch Keller (4-8, 4.25 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 91 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -140, Pirates +118; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates host the Boston Red Sox to begin a three-game series.

Pittsburgh is 45-70 overall and 24-29 at home. The Pirates have a 34-18 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Boston is 28-29 in road games and 57-59 overall. The Red Sox have a 20-12 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Tuesday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds leads the Pirates with 17 home runs while slugging .455. Kevin Newman is 9-for-41 with a double and an RBI over the past 10 games.

Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 25 home runs while slugging .577. Alex Verdugo is 13-for-32 with seven doubles, a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 2-8, .219 batting average, 4.83 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Red Sox: 4-6, .256 batting average, 5.20 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Ke’Bryan Hayes: day-to-day (back), Yerry De Los Santos: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), David Bednar: 15-Day IL (back), Tyler Heineman: 10-Day IL (groin), Dillon Peters: 15-Day IL (elbow), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (finger), Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (back), Brayan Bello: 15-Day IL (groin), Rob Refsnyder: 10-Day IL (knee), Kike Hernandez: 60-Day IL (hip), Trevor Story: 10-Day IL (hand), Matt Strahm: 15-Day IL (wrist), Tyler Danish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)