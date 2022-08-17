MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Online on August 17, 2022: Streaming

On Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NESN and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Boston Red Sox

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Pittsburgh the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV. In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Boston Red Sox on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Boston Red Sox. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $89.99

Includes: NESN and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months. Price: $69.99

Includes: NESN and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month fubo.tv

Boston Red Sox vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Game Preview: Pirates look to end slide in game against the Red Sox

Boston Red Sox (58-59, fifth in the AL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (45-71, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Rich Hill (4-5, 4.75 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 59 strikeouts); Pirates: Roansy Contreras (3-2, 3.78 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -154, Pirates +131; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates look to stop a five-game skid when they take on the Boston Red Sox.

Pittsburgh is 45-71 overall and 24-30 in home games. The Pirates are 28-9 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Boston is 58-59 overall and 29-29 in road games. The Red Sox have a 38-15 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Wednesday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Gamel has 17 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 33 RBI while hitting .240 for the Pirates. Bryan Reynolds is 9-for-36 with two doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Rafael Devers has 31 doubles, a triple and 25 home runs while hitting .302 for the Red Sox. Tommy Pham is 13-for-45 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 2-8, .213 batting average, 5.10 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Red Sox: 5-5, .254 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Mitch Keller: day-to-day (undisclosed), Ke’Bryan Hayes: 10-Day IL (back), Yerry De Los Santos: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), David Bednar: 15-Day IL (back), Tyler Heineman: 10-Day IL (groin), Dillon Peters: 15-Day IL (elbow), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Xander Bogaerts: day-to-day (shin), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (finger), Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (back), Brayan Bello: 15-Day IL (groin), Trevor Story: 10-Day IL (hand), Matt Strahm: 15-Day IL (wrist), Tyler Danish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)