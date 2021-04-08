How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs on April 8, 2021 Live Online: TV Channels, Live Stream
On Thursday, April 8, 2021 at 1:35 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on Marquee Sports Network and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs
- When: Thursday, April 8, 2021 at 1:35 PM EDT
- TV: Marquee Sports Network and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, while in Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which are available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. fuboTV and AT&T TV is your only options to stream Pirates and Cubs games all year long.
You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$20
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|Marquee Sports Network
|≥ $84.99
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh
|≥ $84.99
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-