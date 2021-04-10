How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs on April 10, 2021 Live Online: Streaming Options/TV Channels

On Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 6:35 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on Marquee Sports Network and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, while in Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh.

The Pirates have lost six straight, including the opener of a three game set against the Cubs. The Pirates won their season opener against Chicago, but haven’t won since.

The Pirates went 16-24 in division games in 2020. Pittsburgh hit 59 total home runs with 2.4 extra base hits per game last season. The Cubs finished 22-18 against NL Central Division opponents in 2020. Chicago averaged 7.0 hits with 2.7 extra base hits per game last year.

