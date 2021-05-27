How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs Live Online on May 27, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options

On Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 12:35 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on Marquee Sports Network and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs

In Pittsburgh the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is also available with fuboTV. The channels are also available on AT&T TV.

Pittsburgh enters the matchup as losers of their last five games.

The Pirates are 7-18 against NL Central opponents. Pittsburgh has hit 30 home runs this season, last in the league. Bryan Reynolds leads the team with four while slugging .452.

The Cubs are 13-13 against NL Central Division teams. Chicago has hit 58 home runs this season, eleventh in the National League. Javier Baez leads the club with 11, averaging one every 14.6 at-bats.

The Cubs won the last meeting 4-1. Trevor Williams earned his third victory and David Bote went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI for Chicago. Wil Crowe took his third loss for Pittsburgh.

Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (4-4, 4.74 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 42 strikeouts) Pirates: Tyler Anderson (3-4, 4.73 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 51 strikeouts)