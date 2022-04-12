 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs Game Live Online on April 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 4:12 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on Marquee Sports Network and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs

In Pittsburgh the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialFree TrialFree Trial$10 OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Marquee Sports Network≥ $89.99-----
AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh≥ $89.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Marquee Sports Network and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Marquee Sports Network and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh + 35 Top Cable Channels

Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Game Preview: Pirates open 2-game series against the Cubs

Chicago Cubs (2-1) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (1-2)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 4:12 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Drew Smyly (0-0); Pirates: Jose Quintana (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -115, Pirates -103; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates host the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday to open a two-game series.

Pittsburgh went 61-101 overall and 37-44 in home games a season ago. The Pirates pitching staff put up a 5.08 ERA collectively last season while averaging 8.5 strikeouts and 3.9 walks per nine innings.

Chicago had a 71-91 record overall and a 32-49 record on the road last season. The Cubs averaged 7.7 hits per game last season and totaled 210 home runs.

INJURIES: Pirates: Duane Underwood Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Oviedo: 10-Day IL (ankle), Anthony Alford: 10-Day IL (wrist), Sam Howard: 10-Day IL (back), Max Kranick: 10-Day IL (forearm), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Ian Happ: day-to-day (knee), Alec Mills: 10-Day IL (back), Andrelton Simmons: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Wade Miley: 10-Day IL (elbow), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow), David Bote: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.