How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs Game Live Online on April 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 4:12 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on Marquee Sports Network and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs

In Pittsburgh the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $69.99

Includes: Marquee Sports Network and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month fubo.tv Price: $89.99

Includes: Marquee Sports Network and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Game Preview: Pirates open 2-game series against the Cubs

Chicago Cubs (2-1) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (1-2)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 4:12 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Drew Smyly (0-0); Pirates: Jose Quintana (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -115, Pirates -103; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates host the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday to open a two-game series.

Pittsburgh went 61-101 overall and 37-44 in home games a season ago. The Pirates pitching staff put up a 5.08 ERA collectively last season while averaging 8.5 strikeouts and 3.9 walks per nine innings.

Chicago had a 71-91 record overall and a 32-49 record on the road last season. The Cubs averaged 7.7 hits per game last season and totaled 210 home runs.

INJURIES: Pirates: Duane Underwood Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Oviedo: 10-Day IL (ankle), Anthony Alford: 10-Day IL (wrist), Sam Howard: 10-Day IL (back), Max Kranick: 10-Day IL (forearm), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Ian Happ: day-to-day (knee), Alec Mills: 10-Day IL (back), Andrelton Simmons: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Wade Miley: 10-Day IL (elbow), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow), David Bote: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)