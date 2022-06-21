How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Online on June 21, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on Marquee Sports Network and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs

In Pittsburgh the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV.

Can you stream Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV.

Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Game Preview: Cubs look to end 6-game road skid, play the Pirates

Chicago Cubs (25-42, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (27-39, third in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Matt Swarmer (1-2, 5.23 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 19 strikeouts); Pirates: Roansy Contreras (1-1, 3.06 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -150, Cubs +130; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs will attempt to break their six-game road skid in a matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Pittsburgh has a 27-39 record overall and a 15-19 record at home. The Pirates have a 14-28 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

Chicago is 25-42 overall and 12-17 in road games. The Cubs have gone 18-10 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams match up Tuesday for the 11th time this season. The Pirates lead the season series 6-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniel Vogelbach has six doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 20 RBI for the Pirates. Bryan Reynolds is 13-for-35 with a double, a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Ian Happ is fourth on the Cubs with a .290 batting average, and has 14 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 36 walks and 32 RBI. Willson Contreras is 11-for-36 with two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, .202 batting average, 4.98 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Cubs: 2-8, .241 batting average, 8.69 ERA, outscored by 61 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Zach Thompson: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yoshitomo Tsutsugo: 10-Day IL (back), Dillon Peters: 15-Day IL (back), Tucupita Marcano: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Duane Underwood Jr.: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Josh VanMeter: 10-Day IL (finger), Ben Gamel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kevin Newman: 60-Day IL (groin), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Marisnick: 10-Day IL (thumb), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Frank Schwindel: 10-Day IL (back), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (groin), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Marcus Stroman: 15-Day IL (shoulder), David Bote: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Smyly: 15-Day IL (oblique), Seiya Suzuki: 10-Day IL (finger), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Hermosillo: 10-Day IL (covid), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)