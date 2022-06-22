MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs Live Online on June 22, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on Marquee Sports Network and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs

In Pittsburgh the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV. In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Game Preview: Cubs bring 3-game losing streak into matchup against the Pirates

Chicago Cubs (25-43, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (28-39, third in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Keegan Thompson (6-2, 3.27 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 48 strikeouts); Pirates: Jerad Eickhoff (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -116, Cubs -103; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs aim to break their three-game skid with a win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Pittsburgh has a 16-19 record at home and a 28-39 record overall. The Pirates have a 15-28 record in games when they have given up a home run.

Chicago has a 25-43 record overall and a 12-18 record on the road. Cubs hitters are batting a collective .242, which ranks eighth in the NL.

The teams meet Wednesday for the 12th time this season. The Pirates lead the season series 7-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniel Vogelbach has seven doubles, a triple and eight home runs for the Pirates. Jack Suwinski is 7-for-31 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Ian Happ has a .289 batting average to rank fourth on the Cubs, and has 15 doubles, two triples and seven home runs. Willson Contreras is 11-for-37 with two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, .206 batting average, 3.98 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Cubs: 2-8, .243 batting average, 8.48 ERA, outscored by 59 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Zach Thompson: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yoshitomo Tsutsugo: 10-Day IL (back), Dillon Peters: 15-Day IL (back), Tucupita Marcano: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Duane Underwood Jr.: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Josh VanMeter: 10-Day IL (finger), Ben Gamel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kevin Newman: 60-Day IL (groin), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Marisnick: 10-Day IL (thumb), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Frank Schwindel: 10-Day IL (back), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (groin), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Marcus Stroman: 15-Day IL (shoulder), David Bote: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Smyly: 15-Day IL (oblique), Seiya Suzuki: 10-Day IL (finger), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Hermosillo: 10-Day IL (covid), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)