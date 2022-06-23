 Skip to Content
How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Online on June 23, 2022: Streaming Options

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, June 23, 2022 at 12:35 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on Marquee Sports Network and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs

In Pittsburgh the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV. In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Marquee Sports Network and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Marquee Sports Network and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh + 27 Top Cable Channels

Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Game Preview: Pirates play the Cubs leading series 2-1

Chicago Cubs (26-43, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (28-40, third in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Thursday, 12:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: No starters named

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -130, Pirates +110; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates bring a 2-1 lead into the next game of the series against the Chicago Cubs.

Pittsburgh has gone 16-20 in home games and 28-40 overall. The Pirates are 12-6 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Chicago has a 26-43 record overall and a 13-18 record on the road. The Cubs have an 11-34 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

The matchup Thursday is the 13th time these teams square off this season. The Pirates have a 7-5 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds has eight doubles, three triples and 11 home runs for the Pirates. Jack Suwinski is 7-for-29 with a double, three home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Ian Happ has 15 doubles, two triples and eight home runs for the Cubs. Willson Contreras is 11-for-40 with three doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, .197 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored by five runs

Cubs: 3-7, .249 batting average, 6.85 ERA, outscored by 36 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Zach Thompson: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yoshitomo Tsutsugo: 10-Day IL (back), Dillon Peters: 15-Day IL (back), Tucupita Marcano: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Duane Underwood Jr.: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Josh VanMeter: 10-Day IL (finger), Ben Gamel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kevin Newman: 60-Day IL (groin), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Marisnick: 10-Day IL (thumb), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Frank Schwindel: 10-Day IL (back), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (groin), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Marcus Stroman: 15-Day IL (shoulder), David Bote: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Smyly: 15-Day IL (oblique), Seiya Suzuki: 10-Day IL (finger), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Hermosillo: 10-Day IL (covid), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

