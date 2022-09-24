How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Online on September 24, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 6:35 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on Marquee Sports Network and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs

Can you stream Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs on MLB.TV?

All Live TV Streaming Options

Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Game Preview: Pirates to break slide in game against the Cubs

Chicago Cubs (66-85, third in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (55-96, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Wade Miley (1-1, 3.48 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 25 strikeouts); Pirates: Johan Oviedo (3-2, 3.69 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 42 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -110, Pirates -109; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates will try to end an eight-game slide when they play the Chicago Cubs.

Pittsburgh has gone 28-45 in home games and 55-96 overall. The Pirates are 42-22 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Chicago has a 35-41 record in road games and a 66-85 record overall. Cubs pitchers have a collective 4.18 ERA, which ranks 10th in the NL.

Saturday’s game is the 18th time these teams meet this season. The Cubs have a 9-8 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds leads the Pirates with a .265 batting average, and has 17 doubles, four triples, 25 home runs, 53 walks and 59 RBI. Rodolfo Castro is 10-for-42 with three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago with 24 home runs while slugging .433. David Bote is 9-for-33 with two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 2-8, .183 batting average, 6.11 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Cubs: 7-3, .215 batting average, 2.73 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Pirates: Tyler Heineman: 7-Day IL (concussion), Eric Stout: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), JT Brubaker: 15-Day IL (lat), Colin Holderman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Yerry De Los Santos: 60-Day IL (lat), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Drew Smyly: day-to-day (shoulder), Rafael Ortega: 60-Day IL (finger), Nico Hoerner: day-to-day (tricep), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (groin), Willson Contreras: 10-Day IL (foot), Justin Steele: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Alec Mills: 60-Day IL (back), Steven Brault: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Hendricks: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Heyward: 60-Day IL (knee), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)