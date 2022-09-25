MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs Live Online on September 25, 2022: Streaming Options

On Sunday, September 25, 2022 at 1:35 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on Marquee Sports Network and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Pittsburgh the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV. In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $89.99

Includes: Marquee Sports Network and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months. Price: $69.99

Includes: Marquee Sports Network and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month fubo.tv

Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Game Preview: Cubs face the Pirates leading series 2-1

Chicago Cubs (66-86, third in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (56-96, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Adrian Sampson (2-5, 3.35 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 61 strikeouts); Pirates: Luis Ortiz (0-0, .84 ERA, .84 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -114, Cubs -105; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs meet the Pittsburgh Pirates leading the series 2-1.

Pittsburgh has a 29-45 record at home and a 56-96 record overall. The Pirates have hit 154 total home runs to rank ninth in the NL.

Chicago has a 35-42 record in road games and a 66-86 record overall. The Cubs have hit 150 total home runs to rank 10th in the NL.

The teams match up Sunday for the 19th time this season. The season series is tied 9-9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds has 17 doubles, four triples, 25 home runs and 59 RBI for the Pirates. Rodolfo Castro is 11-for-42 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Nico Hoerner is seventh on the Cubs with a .291 batting average, and has 21 doubles, five triples, nine home runs, 26 walks and 49 RBI. David Bote is 9-for-32 with a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 2-8, .194 batting average, 6.11 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Cubs: 6-4, .207 batting average, 2.76 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Ke’Bryan Hayes: day-to-day (back), Tyler Heineman: 7-Day IL (concussion), Eric Stout: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), JT Brubaker: 15-Day IL (lat), Colin Holderman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Yerry De Los Santos: 60-Day IL (lat), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Drew Smyly: day-to-day (shoulder), Rafael Ortega: 60-Day IL (finger), Nico Hoerner: day-to-day (tricep), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (groin), Willson Contreras: 10-Day IL (foot), Justin Steele: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Alec Mills: 60-Day IL (back), Steven Brault: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Hendricks: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Heyward: 60-Day IL (knee), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)