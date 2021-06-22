 Skip to Content
How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Online Without Cable on June 22, 2021: TV Channels/Live Stream

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Chicago White Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago White Sox

In Pittsburgh the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is also available with fuboTV. The channels are also available on AT&T TV.

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lucas Giolito (5-5, 3.86 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 103 strikeouts) Pirates: Tyler Anderson (3-7, 5.01 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 65 strikeouts)

LINE: Pirates +149, White Sox -173; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago enters the matchup as losers of their last four games.

The Pirates are 15-20 on their home turf. Pittsburgh has hit 51 home runs this season, the lowest total in the majors. Bryan Reynolds leads them with 12, averaging one every 20.3 at-bats.

The White Sox have gone 16-17 away from home. Chicago has a team on-base percentage of .334, good for second in the American League. Yoan Moncada leads the club with a mark of .401.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC Sports Chicago≥ $84.99---
AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh≥ $84.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh + 30 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 31 Top Cable Channels

