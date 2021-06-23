MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Online Without Cable on June 23, 2021: Streaming

On Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 12:35 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Chicago White Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago White Sox

In Pittsburgh the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is also available with fuboTV. The channels are also available on AT&T TV.

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dylan Cease (5-3, 3.99 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 89 strikeouts) Pirates: Chase De Jong (0-1, 4.26 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

LINE: Pirates +143, White Sox -163; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago enters the matchup as losers of their last five games.

The Pirates are 16-20 on their home turf. Pittsburgh has hit 52 home runs this season, last in the National League. Bryan Reynolds leads the club with 12, averaging one every 20.7 at-bats.

The White Sox have gone 16-18 away from home. Chicago’s team on-base percentage of .333 is second in the American League. Yoan Moncada leads the club with an OBP of .399.

The Pirates won the last meeting 6-3. David Bednar earned his first victory and Adam Frazier went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Pittsburgh. Garrett Crochet took his fourth loss for Chicago.