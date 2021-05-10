How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Online on May 10, 2021: TV Options/Live Stream

On Monday, May 10, 2021 at 6:35 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Cincinnati Reds. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Cincinnati Reds

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games all year long.

Pittsburgh heads into the matchup after a dominant performance by Tyler Anderson. Anderson threw eight innings, giving up two runs on four hits with six strikeouts against Chicago.

Reds: Tyler Mahle (1-1, 2.94 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 41 strikeouts) Pirates: Mitch Keller (2-3, 6.29 ERA, 1.69 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)

The Pirates are 6-12 against NL Central opponents. Pittsburgh has slugged .346, last in the league. Colin Moran leads the team with a .468 slugging percentage, including 11 extra-base hits and four home runs.

The Reds are 7-5 against teams from the NL Central. Cincinnati has slugged .424, good for first in the MLB. Nick Castellanos leads the team with a .632 slugging percentage, including 17 extra-base hits and nine home runs.

The Reds won the last meeting 11-4. Luis Castillo secured his first victory and Nick Senzel went 2-for-3 with a double, a triple and two RBI for Cincinnati. Chad Kuhl took his first loss for Pittsburgh.