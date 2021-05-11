 Skip to Content
How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Online on May 11, 2021: TV Options/Live Stream

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 6:35 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Cincinnati Reds. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Cincinnati Reds

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games all year long.

Pittsburgh’s Frazier puts 11-game hit streak on the line against Reds. Reds: Jeff Hoffman (2-2, 4.39 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 23 strikeouts) Pirates: JT Brubaker (2-2, 2.78 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)

The Pirates are 6-13 against teams from the NL Central. Pittsburgh has slugged .345, last in the league. Bryan Reynolds leads the team with a .470 slugging percentage, including 15 extra-base hits.

The Reds are 8-5 in division play. Cincinnati has hit 46 home runs this season, fourth in the MLB. Nick Castellanos leads them with nine, averaging one every 13.1 at-bats.

The Reds won the last meeting 14-1. Tyler Mahle earned his second victory and Tyler Naquin went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and four RBI for Cincinnati. Mitch Keller took his fourth loss for Pittsburgh.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Ohio≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Ohio≥ $84.99------
AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh≥ $84.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh + 30 Top Cable Channels

