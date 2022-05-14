 Skip to Content
How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Online on May 14, 2022: Streaming/TV Options

On Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 6:35 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Cincinnati Reds. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Cincinnati Reds

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games all year long.

Can you stream Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Cincinnati Reds on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Cincinnati Reds. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh + 27 Top Cable Channels

Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Game Preview: Reds take 3-game win streak into matchup with the Pirates

Cincinnati Reds (9-24, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (13-19, third in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Luis Castillo (0-0, 5.79 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, five strikeouts); Pirates: Zach Thompson (1-3, 7.08 ERA, 1.77 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -115, Pirates -104; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds will try to extend a three-game win streak with a victory against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Pittsburgh has a 13-19 record overall and a 7-10 record in home games. The Pirates have an 11-4 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Cincinnati has a 5-9 record at home and a 9-24 record overall. The Reds are 3-5 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams play Saturday for the sixth time this season. The Reds lead the season series 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniel Vogelbach leads the Pirates with five home runs while slugging .464. Ben Gamel is 17-for-40 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Tyler Naquin ranks sixth on the Reds with a .263 batting average, and has 10 doubles, a triple, two home runs, six walks and 19 RBI. Tyler Stephenson is 14-for-33 with two home runs and 13 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, .239 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Reds: 6-4, .265 batting average, 6.55 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Marisnick: 10-Day IL (thumb), Kevin Newman: 10-Day IL (groin), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Lucas Sims: 15-Day IL (lower back), Nick Senzel: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Joey Votto: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (knee), Nick Lodolo: 10-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Garcia: 10-Day IL (hand), Mike Minor: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Max Schrock: 60-Day IL (calf), Donovan Solano: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

