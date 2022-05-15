MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Online on May 15, 2022: Streaming Options

On Sunday, May 15, 2022 at 1:35 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Cincinnati Reds. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Cincinnati Reds

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games all year long.

Can you stream Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Cincinnati Reds on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Cincinnati Reds. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Game Preview: Reds face the Pirates leading series 2-1

Cincinnati Reds (9-25, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (14-19, third in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Hunter Greene (1-5, 7.62 ERA, 1.81 WHIP, 35 strikeouts); Pirates: Jose Quintana (1-1, 2.70 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -135, Reds +114; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds face the Pittsburgh Pirates with a 2-1 series lead.

Pittsburgh has an 8-10 record at home and a 14-19 record overall. The Pirates have gone 11-6 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Cincinnati has a 9-25 record overall and a 5-9 record in home games. The Reds are 0-4 in games decided by one run.

The teams match up Sunday for the seventh time this season. The Reds lead the season series 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Gamel has six doubles, a triple and three home runs while hitting .298 for the Pirates. Daniel Vogelbach is 7-for-30 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Tommy Pham has five doubles, four home runs and 11 RBI while hitting .239 for the Reds. Tyler Stephenson is 14-for-34 with five doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, .242 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Reds: 6-4, .258 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Marisnick: 10-Day IL (thumb), Kevin Newman: 10-Day IL (groin), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Tyler Stephenson: day-to-day (face), Kyle Farmer: day-to-day (general soreness), Lucas Sims: 15-Day IL (lower back), Nick Senzel: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Joey Votto: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (knee), Nick Lodolo: 10-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Garcia: 10-Day IL (hand), Mike Minor: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Max Schrock: 60-Day IL (calf), Donovan Solano: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)