How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Online on August 19, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, August 19, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Cincinnati Reds. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Cincinnati Reds

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio). Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games all year long.

Can you stream Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Cincinnati Reds on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Cincinnati Reds.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $89.99

Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Game Preview: Pirates start 3-game series at home against the Reds

Cincinnati Reds (46-70, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (46-72, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Graham Ashcraft (5-3, 3.96 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 56 strikeouts); Pirates: Bryse Wilson (2-7, 5.93 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -120, Pirates +100; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates open a three-game series at home against the Cincinnati Reds on Friday.

Pittsburgh is 46-72 overall and 25-31 at home. The Pirates have a 23-49 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Cincinnati has a 20-34 record on the road and a 46-70 record overall. The Reds have a 25-55 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

The teams meet Friday for the 10th time this season. The Reds are ahead 5-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Gamel has 18 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 36 RBI while hitting .241 for the Pirates. Bryan Reynolds is 12-for-37 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Joey Votto leads the Reds with 30 extra base hits (18 doubles, a triple and 11 home runs). Jake Fraley is 11-for-34 with two doubles, three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 2-8, .216 batting average, 5.36 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Reds: 3-7, .237 batting average, 5.32 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Mitch Keller: day-to-day (undisclosed), Ke’Bryan Hayes: 10-Day IL (back), Yerry De Los Santos: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), David Bednar: 15-Day IL (back), Dillon Peters: 15-Day IL (elbow), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Nick Senzel: day-to-day (hamstring), Aramis Garcia: 60-Day IL (finger), Mike Moustakas: 10-Day IL (calf), Robert Dugger: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Stephenson: 60-Day IL (clavicle), Jeff Hoffman: 15-Day IL (forearm), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow)