MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Online on August 20, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Cincinnati Reds. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Cincinnati Reds

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games all year long.

Can you stream Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Cincinnati Reds on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Cincinnati Reds. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Includes: Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh + 35 Top Cable Channels

Includes: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh + 27 Top Cable Channels

Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Game Preview: Reds bring road skid into matchup against the Pirates

Cincinnati Reds (46-71, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (47-72, fourth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Justin Dunn (0-1, 8.64 ERA, 1.92 WHIP, six strikeouts); Pirates: Tyler Beede (1-2, 3.72 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -127, Reds +107; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds hit the road against the Pittsburgh Pirates looking to end a four-game road losing streak.

Pittsburgh is 47-72 overall and 26-31 at home. The Pirates rank 10th in the NL with 117 total home runs, averaging 1.0 per game.

Cincinnati has gone 20-35 in road games and 46-71 overall. The Reds have a 32-13 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Saturday for the 11th time this season. The season series is tied 5-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds has 14 doubles, three triples and 20 home runs while hitting .265 for the Pirates. Michael Chavis is 6-for-29 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Kyle Farmer has six home runs, 25 walks and 55 RBI while hitting .265 for the Reds. Jake Fraley is 11-for-35 with two doubles, three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, .240 batting average, 5.40 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Reds: 2-8, .237 batting average, 5.76 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Mitch Keller: day-to-day (undisclosed), Ke’Bryan Hayes: 10-Day IL (back), Yerry De Los Santos: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), David Bednar: 15-Day IL (back), Dillon Peters: 15-Day IL (elbow), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Joey Votto: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Aramis Garcia: 60-Day IL (finger), Robert Dugger: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Stephenson: 60-Day IL (clavicle), Jeff Hoffman: 15-Day IL (forearm), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow)