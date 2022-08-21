How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Online on August 21, 2022: Viewing Options/Streaming

On Sunday, August 21, 2022 at 1:35 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Cincinnati Reds. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Cincinnati Reds

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games all year long.

Can you stream Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Cincinnati Reds on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Cincinnati Reds. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Game Preview: Pirates and Reds play in series rubber match

Cincinnati Reds (47-71, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (47-73, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Mike Minor (1-10, 6.31 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 58 strikeouts); Pirates: Zach Thompson (3-9, 5.51 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 67 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -122, Reds +102; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates and Cincinnati Reds play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Pittsburgh is 47-73 overall and 26-32 in home games. The Pirates have a 36-18 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Cincinnati has a 47-71 record overall and a 21-35 record on the road. The Reds have the ninth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .240.

Sunday’s game is the 12th time these teams meet this season. The Reds are up 6-5 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds leads the Pirates with 20 home runs while slugging .471. Kevin Newman is 13-for-38 with two doubles and two RBI over the last 10 games.

Jonathan India has 11 doubles and eight home runs for the Reds. Jake Fraley is 10-for-35 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, .234 batting average, 5.65 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Reds: 3-7, .246 batting average, 5.28 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Mitch Keller: day-to-day (undisclosed), Ke’Bryan Hayes: 10-Day IL (back), Yerry De Los Santos: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), David Bednar: 15-Day IL (back), Dillon Peters: 15-Day IL (elbow), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Albert Almora Jr.: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Joey Votto: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Aramis Garcia: 60-Day IL (finger), Robert Dugger: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Stephenson: 60-Day IL (clavicle), Jeff Hoffman: 15-Day IL (forearm), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow)