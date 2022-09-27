 Skip to Content
How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Online on September 27, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at 6:35 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Cincinnati Reds. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Cincinnati Reds

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games all year long.

Can you stream Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Cincinnati Reds on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Cincinnati Reds. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh≥ $89.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh + 27 Top Cable Channels

Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Game Preview: Cruz leads Pirates against the Reds after 4-hit outing

Cincinnati Reds (60-94, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (57-97, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Hunter Greene (4-13, 4.91 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 146 strikeouts); Pirates: Mitch Keller (5-12, 3.99 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 128 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -114, Reds -106; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates play the Cincinnati Reds after Oneil Cruz’s four-hit game on Monday.

Pittsburgh has a 57-97 record overall and a 30-46 record in home games. The Pirates have a 29-68 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

Cincinnati has gone 29-47 in road games and 60-94 overall. The Reds have a 38-17 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Tuesday is the 18th time these teams match up this season. The Pirates hold a 10-7 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds leads the Pirates with 47 extra base hits (17 doubles, four triples and 26 home runs). Rodolfo Castro is 10-for-35 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Kyle Farmer has 13 home runs, 30 walks and 74 RBI while hitting .251 for the Reds. Stuart Fairchild is 11-for-27 with two doubles, a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 2-8, .205 batting average, 5.82 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Reds: 3-7, .196 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Tyler Heineman: 7-Day IL (concussion), Eric Stout: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), JT Brubaker: 15-Day IL (lat), Colin Holderman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Yerry De Los Santos: 60-Day IL (lat), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Art Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Donovan Solano: day-to-day (eye), Mike Minor: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Senzel: 60-Day IL (toe), Justin Dunn: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Moustakas: 60-Day IL (calf), Jeff Hoffman: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joey Votto: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Aramis Garcia: 60-Day IL (finger), Robert Dugger: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Stephenson: 60-Day IL (clavicle), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

