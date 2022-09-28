How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Online on September 28, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at 12:35 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Cincinnati Reds. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Cincinnati Reds

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games all year long.

Can you stream Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Cincinnati Reds on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Cincinnati Reds. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Game Preview: Pirates aim to sweep series against the Reds

Cincinnati Reds (60-95, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (58-97, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 12:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Luis Cessa (4-4, 4.78 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Pirates: Bryse Wilson (3-9, 5.95 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 72 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -119, Reds -101; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates and the Cincinnati Reds square off in the final game of a three-game series. The Pirates can sweep the series with a victory.

Pittsburgh is 58-97 overall and 31-46 in home games. The Pirates have a 40-14 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Cincinnati has gone 29-48 in road games and 60-95 overall. The Reds have a 33-74 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

The teams meet Wednesday for the 19th time this season. The Pirates lead the season series 11-7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds has a .264 batting average to lead the Pirates, and has 17 doubles, four triples and 26 home runs. Oneil Cruz is 10-for-35 with a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Kyle Farmer has 13 home runs, 31 walks and 74 RBI while hitting .253 for the Reds. Stuart Fairchild is 11-for-28 with two doubles, a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, .213 batting average, 5.44 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Reds: 3-7, .194 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Tyler Heineman: 7-Day IL (concussion), Eric Stout: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), JT Brubaker: 15-Day IL (lat), Colin Holderman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Yerry De Los Santos: 60-Day IL (lat), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Mike Siani: day-to-day (head), Art Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Donovan Solano: day-to-day (eye), Mike Minor: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Senzel: 60-Day IL (toe), Justin Dunn: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Moustakas: 60-Day IL (calf), Jeff Hoffman: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joey Votto: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Aramis Garcia: 60-Day IL (finger), Robert Dugger: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Stephenson: 60-Day IL (clavicle), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow)