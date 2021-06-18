 Skip to Content
MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Cleveland Indians vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Without Cable on June 18, 2021: Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, June 18, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Cleveland Indians. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Cleveland Indians

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Great Lakes, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Indians games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: J.C. Mejia (1-1, 4.26 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 13 strikeouts) Pirates: Chad Kuhl (0-4, 6.52 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

LINE: Pirates +127, Indians -146; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh enters the game as losers of their last 10 games.

The Pirates are 13-19 on their home turf. Pittsburgh has hit 47 home runs this season, the lowest total in the majors. Bryan Reynolds leads the club with 10, averaging one every 23.2 at-bats.

The Indians are 18-15 on the road. Cleveland has hit 77 home runs as a team this season. Jose Ramirez leads the club with 16, averaging one every 14.9 at-bats.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Great Lakes≥ $84.99------
SportsTime Ohio≥ $84.99------
AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh≥ $84.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh + 30 Top Cable Channels

