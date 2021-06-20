 Skip to Content
How to Watch Cleveland Indians vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Stream Live Without Cable on June 20, 2021: TV Channels/Live TV

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, June 20, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Cleveland Indians. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Cleveland Indians

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Great Lakes, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Indians games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Sam Hentges (1-1, 7.57 ERA, 2.12 WHIP, 33 strikeouts) Pirates: JT Brubaker (4-5, 3.88 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 63 strikeouts)

LINE: Pirates -127, Indians +110; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh and Cleveland will play on Sunday.

The Pirates are 15-19 in home games in 2020. Pittsburgh has hit 51 home runs this season, the lowest total in the National League. Bryan Reynolds leads the team with 12, averaging one every 20 at-bats.

The Indians have gone 18-17 away from home. Cleveland is hitting a collective .229 this season, led by Amed Rosario with an average of .274.

The Pirates won the last meeting 6-3. Chris Stratton earned his second victory and Reynolds went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI for Pittsburgh. Bryan Shaw took his second loss for Cleveland.

