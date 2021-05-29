 Skip to Content
How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Colorado Rockies Doubleheader Live Stream on May 29, 2021: TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, May 29, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Colorado Rockies. The Doubleheader is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Colorado Rockies

In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games all year long.

Pittsburgh enters the matchup as losers of their last six games. Rockies: Austin Gomber (3-4, 4.56 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 55 strikeouts) Pirates: Mitch Keller (2-6, 7.41 ERA, 1.81 WHIP, 40 strikeouts).

The Pirates are 8-14 on their home turf. Pittsburgh has hit 33 home runs this season, last in the National League. Bryan Reynolds leads the team with five, averaging one every 34.2 at-bats.

The Rockies are 3-20 in road games. The Colorado offense has compiled a .239 batting average as a team this season, good for tenth in the National League. C.J. Cron leads the team with an average of .283.

All Live TV Streaming Options

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh + 30 Top Cable Channels

