How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream on May 30, 2021: TV Options/No Cable

On Sunday, May 30, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Colorado Rockies

When: Sunday, May 30, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh

Stream: Watch with a subscription to AT&T TV

In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games all year long.

Colorado enters the game as losers of their last five games. Rockies: Kyle Freeland (0-0, 2.25 ERA, 1.75 WHIP, 5 strikeouts).

The Pirates are 10-14 on their home turf. Pittsburgh has slugged .352, last in the league. Bryan Reynolds leads the team with a .483 slugging percentage, including 22 extra-base hits and six home runs.

The Rockies are 3-22 on the road. Colorado is hitting a collective .235 this season, led by C.J. Cron with an average of .274.

The Pirates won the last meeting 4-0. Mitch Keller earned his third victory and Adam Frazier went 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Pittsburgh. Austin Gomber registered his fifth loss for Colorado.