How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Colorado Rockies Live Online on May 23, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, May 23, 2022 at 6:35 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Colorado Rockies

In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games all year long.

Can you stream Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Colorado Rockies on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Colorado Rockies. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

Price: $69.99

Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month fubo.tv Price: $89.99

Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

Colorado Rockies vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Game Preview: Pirates bring 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Rockies

Colorado Rockies (19-21, fifth in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (16-24, fourth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Monday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Chad Kuhl (3-2, 3.86 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 30 strikeouts); Pirates: JT Brubaker (0-4, 5.50 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -127, Rockies +108; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates aim to stop a three-game slide when they play the Colorado Rockies.

Pittsburgh has a 9-13 record in home games and a 16-24 record overall. The Pirates have an 8-17 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Colorado is 14-11 at home and 19-21 overall. Rockies hitters are batting a collective .263, the highest team batting average in MLB play.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniel Vogelbach leads the Pirates with 12 extra base hits (five doubles, a triple and six home runs). Jack Suwinski is 3-for-32 with two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

C.J. Cron has a .329 batting average to lead the Rockies, and has 10 doubles, a triple and 11 home runs. Brendan Rodgers is 15-for-37 with a home run and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, .179 batting average, 5.42 ERA, outscored by 39 runs

Rockies: 3-7, .272 batting average, 5.56 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Marisnick: 10-Day IL (thumb), Kevin Newman: 10-Day IL (groin), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (back), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Peter Lambert: 10-Day IL (forearm), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)