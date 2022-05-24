How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Online on May 24, 2022: TV Options/Streaming

On Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 6:35 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Colorado Rockies

In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games all year long.

Can you stream Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Colorado Rockies on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Colorado Rockies. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Colorado Rockies vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Game Preview: Rockies look to end road losing streak, face the Pirates

Colorado Rockies (19-22, fifth in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (17-24, fourth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland (1-4, 4.85 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 34 strikeouts); Pirates: Roansy Contreras (0-0)

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies visit the Pittsburgh Pirates looking to break a five-game road slide.

Pittsburgh has a 17-24 record overall and a 10-13 record at home. The Pirates have a 13-7 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Colorado is 14-11 at home and 19-22 overall. The Rockies have gone 13-6 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniel Vogelbach has five doubles, a triple, six home runs and 14 RBI for the Pirates. Jack Suwinski is 4-for-33 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

C.J. Cron has 10 doubles, a triple and 11 home runs for the Rockies. Brendan Rodgers is 16-for-41 with four doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, .194 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored by 34 runs

Rockies: 3-7, .279 batting average, 5.06 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Pirates: Kevin Newman: 60-Day IL (groin), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Marisnick: 10-Day IL (thumb), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Kris Bryant: day-to-day (back), Robert Stephenson: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (back), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Peter Lambert: 10-Day IL (forearm), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)