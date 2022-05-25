 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Colorado Rockies Live Online on May 25, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 12:35 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Colorado Rockies

In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games all year long.

Can you stream Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Colorado Rockies on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Colorado Rockies game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain≥ $89.99-----
AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh≥ $89.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh + 35 Top Cable Channels

Colorado Rockies vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Game Preview: Pirates and Rockies play to decide series winner

Colorado Rockies (20-22, fifth in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (17-25, fourth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 12:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Ryan Feltner (0-0); Pirates: Zach Thompson (2-4, 4.88 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -124, Rockies +105; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates and Colorado Rockies play on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Pittsburgh is 10-14 at home and 17-25 overall. The Pirates have a 6-3 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Colorado is 20-22 overall and 6-11 on the road. The Rockies rank ninth in the NL with 40 total home runs, averaging one per game.

The matchup Wednesday is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ke’Bryan Hayes is 10th on the Pirates with a .282 batting average, and has 11 doubles, 20 walks and 11 RBI. Michael Chavis is 11-for-26 with a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

C.J. Cron leads Colorado with 11 home runs while slugging .585. Brian Serven is 3-for-11 with two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, .186 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

Rockies: 4-6, .264 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Heath Hembree: 15-Day IL (right calf), Daniel Vogelbach: 10-Day IL (left hamstring), Kevin Newman: 60-Day IL (groin), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Marisnick: 10-Day IL (thumb), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Kris Bryant: day-to-day (back), Robert Stephenson: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (back), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Peter Lambert: 10-Day IL (forearm), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.