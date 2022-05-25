MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Colorado Rockies Live Online on May 25, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 12:35 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Colorado Rockies

In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games all year long.

Can you stream Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Colorado Rockies on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Colorado Rockies game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $69.99

Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month fubo.tv Price: $89.99

Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

Colorado Rockies vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Game Preview: Pirates and Rockies play to decide series winner

Colorado Rockies (20-22, fifth in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (17-25, fourth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 12:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Ryan Feltner (0-0); Pirates: Zach Thompson (2-4, 4.88 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -124, Rockies +105; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates and Colorado Rockies play on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Pittsburgh is 10-14 at home and 17-25 overall. The Pirates have a 6-3 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Colorado is 20-22 overall and 6-11 on the road. The Rockies rank ninth in the NL with 40 total home runs, averaging one per game.

The matchup Wednesday is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ke’Bryan Hayes is 10th on the Pirates with a .282 batting average, and has 11 doubles, 20 walks and 11 RBI. Michael Chavis is 11-for-26 with a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

C.J. Cron leads Colorado with 11 home runs while slugging .585. Brian Serven is 3-for-11 with two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, .186 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

Rockies: 4-6, .264 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Heath Hembree: 15-Day IL (right calf), Daniel Vogelbach: 10-Day IL (left hamstring), Kevin Newman: 60-Day IL (groin), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Marisnick: 10-Day IL (thumb), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Kris Bryant: day-to-day (back), Robert Stephenson: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (back), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Peter Lambert: 10-Day IL (forearm), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)