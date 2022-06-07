How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Online on June 7, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Detroit Tigers

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Detroit Tigers games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games all year long.

Can you stream Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Detroit Tigers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Detroit Tigers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Detroit Tigers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Game Preview: Tigers look to break 3-game skid, take on the Pirates

Detroit Tigers (21-33, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (24-28, third in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tarik Skubal (4-2, 1.84 ERA, .94 WHIP, 61 strikeouts); Pirates: Jose Quintana (1-2, 2.32 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -124, Pirates +105; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers, on a three-game losing streak, play the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Pittsburgh has a 13-15 record at home and a 24-28 record overall. The Pirates have gone 12-20 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Detroit has a 21-33 record overall and a 7-18 record in road games. The Tigers have the eighth-best team ERA in the majors at 3.63.

The teams meet Tuesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ke’Bryan Hayes has 13 doubles and two home runs while hitting .289 for the Pirates. Bryan Reynolds is 10-for-42 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Miguel Cabrera is fifth on the Tigers with a .301 batting average, and has six doubles, three home runs, 11 walks and 19 RBI. Jonathan Schoop is 10-for-38 with a home run and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 7-3, .237 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Tigers: 5-5, .210 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Josh VanMeter: 10-Day IL (finger), Ben Gamel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yoshitomo Tsutsugo: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Heath Hembree: 15-Day IL (right calf), Kevin Newman: 60-Day IL (groin), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Marisnick: 10-Day IL (thumb), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Tigers: Jeimer Candelario: day-to-day (shoulder), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Grossman: 10-Day IL (neck), Eduardo Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (ribcage), Victor Reyes: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (vertigo), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (finger), Tyler Alexander: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Manning: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)