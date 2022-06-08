MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Detroit Tigers Live Online on June 8, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 12:35 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Detroit Tigers

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit). Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Detroit Tigers games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh.

Can you stream Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Detroit Tigers on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Detroit Tigers game won't be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Tigers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Game Preview: Tigers look to close out 2-game series win against the Pirates

Detroit Tigers (22-33, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (24-29, third in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 12:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tarik Skubal (5-2, 2.06 ERA, .93 WHIP, 70 strikeouts); Pirates: Mitch Keller (2-5, 5.77 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -121, Pirates +246; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers will look to sweep a two-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday.

Pittsburgh is 13-16 at home and 24-29 overall. The Pirates are 19-8 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Detroit is 22-33 overall and 8-18 in road games. The Tigers have the fourth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.62.

The teams meet Wednesday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ke’Bryan Hayes is seventh on the Pirates with a .290 batting average, and has 13 doubles, two home runs, 24 walks and 20 RBI. Jack Suwinski is 11-for-32 with a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Jonathan Schoop has 10 doubles, a triple and five home runs while hitting .192 for the Tigers. Derek Hill is 4-for-17 with a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, .230 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Tigers: 6-4, .211 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Dillon Peters: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Josh VanMeter: 10-Day IL (finger), Ben Gamel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yoshitomo Tsutsugo: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Heath Hembree: 15-Day IL (right calf), Kevin Newman: 60-Day IL (groin), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Marisnick: 10-Day IL (thumb), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Tigers: Derek Hill: day-to-day (undisclosed), Jeimer Candelario: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Grossman: 10-Day IL (neck), Eduardo Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (ribcage), Victor Reyes: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (finger), Tyler Alexander: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Manning: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)