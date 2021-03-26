Spring Training TV Guide: How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Detroit Tigers on March 26, 2021 Live Online
On Friday, March 26, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Detroit Tigers
- When: Friday, March 26, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT
- TV: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
In the Pittsburgh area, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. With this service you can stream Pirates games all season long.
If you are a Tigers fan, you can stream the game on MLB.TV, the league’s out-of-market package. In addition to the league’s website, the service is available through Amazon Prime Video Channels with a 7-Day Free Trial.
If you want to stream games on Fox Sports Detroit (soon to be Bally Sports Detroit) all season long, you will need a subscription to available with a subscription to AT&T TV’s Choice Plan. It is the only streaming service that offers the channel.
You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.
