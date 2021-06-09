How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream on June 9, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Pirates: Tyler Anderson (3-5, 4.82 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 59 strikeouts)

LINE: Pirates +147, Dodgers -171; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Walker Buehler. Buehler went seven innings, surrendering zero runs on two hits with two strikeouts against Pittsburgh.

The Pirates are 13-17 on their home turf. Pittsburgh has hit 41 home runs this season, the lowest total in the league. Bryan Reynolds leads the club with nine, averaging one every 22.9 at-bats.

The Dodgers are 16-15 in road games. Los Angeles has a collective on-base percentage of .331, good for first in the National League. Max Muncy leads the team with a mark of .412.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 5-3. Walker Buehler notched his fifth victory and Chris Taylor went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for Los Angeles. JT Brubaker took his fifth loss for Pittsburgh.