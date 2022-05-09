 Skip to Content
How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Online on May 9, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, May 9, 2022 at 6:35 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games all year long.

Can you stream Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Los Angeles Dodgers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Los Angeles Dodgers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Spectrum SportsNet LA and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh + 27 Top Cable Channels

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Game Preview: Pirates open 3-game series with the Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers (19-7, first in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (11-15, third in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Monday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Julio Urias (2-1, 1.87 ERA, .92 WHIP, 19 strikeouts); Pirates: Jose Quintana (0-1, 3.38 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -245, Pirates +201; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates host the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday to open a three-game series.

Pittsburgh has a 5-6 record at home and an 11-15 record overall. The Pirates have an 8-1 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Los Angeles has gone 10-2 in home games and 19-7 overall. Dodgers hitters have a collective .324 on-base percentage, the third-ranked percentage in the NL.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ke’Bryan Hayes has seven doubles and seven RBI while hitting .326 for the Pirates. Ben Gamel is 14-for-37 with four doubles, a triple and a home run over the last 10 games.

Mookie Betts has three doubles, five home runs and 13 RBI for the Dodgers. Chris Taylor is 8-for-35 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, .249 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .229 batting average, 2.05 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Roberto Perez: 10-Day IL (left hamstring), Kevin Newman: 10-Day IL (groin), Duane Underwood Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Mitchell White: 10-Day IL (covid-19), David Price: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Blake Treinen: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Heaney: 10-Day IL (shoudler), Caleb Ferguson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Victor Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (elbow inflammation), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

