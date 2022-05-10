How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Online on May 10, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 6:35 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh.

Can you stream Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Los Angeles Dodgers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Los Angeles Dodgers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Game Preview: Pirates bring 1-0 series lead over Dodgers into game 2

Los Angeles Dodgers (19-7, first in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (11-15, third in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (2-0, 1.64 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 18 strikeouts); Pirates: Bryse Wilson (0-1, 4.80 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -237, Pirates +194; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates bring a 1-0 advantage into the latest game of the series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Pittsburgh has an 11-15 record overall and a 6-6 record in home games. The Pirates are 9-1 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Los Angeles has gone 10-2 at home and 19-7 overall. The Dodgers are 14-2 in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ke’Bryan Hayes has a .326 batting average to rank 10th on the Pirates, and has seven doubles. Ben Gamel is 15-for-37 with a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Freddie Freeman is third on the Dodgers with a .323 batting average, and has nine doubles, a triple, three home runs, 13 walks and 13 RBI. Mookie Betts is 15-for-40 with three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, .257 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .212 batting average, 2.15 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Roberto Perez: 10-Day IL (left hamstring), Kevin Newman: 10-Day IL (groin), Duane Underwood Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Mitchell White: 10-Day IL (covid-19), David Price: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Blake Treinen: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Heaney: 10-Day IL (shoudler), Caleb Ferguson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Victor Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (elbow inflammation), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)