How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on TV via Live Stream on June 4, 2021: TV, Odds, Starters

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, June 4, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Miami Marlins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Miami Marlins

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Cody Poteet (2-1, 2.95 ERA, .84 WHIP, 19 strikeouts) Pirates: Mitch Keller (3-6, 6.54 ERA, 1.69 WHIP, 46 strikeouts)

LINE: Pirates -104, Marlins -112; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Miami enters the matchup as losers of their last six games.

The Pirates are 11-15 on their home turf. Pittsburgh has hit 38 home runs this season, the lowest total in the majors. Bryan Reynolds leads them with eight, averaging one every 23.8 at-bats.

The Marlins have gone 12-19 away from home. Miami’s team on-base percentage of .294 is last in the National League. Corey Dickerson leads the lineup with an OBP of .346.

The Pirates won the last meeting 5-3. Kyle Crick earned his first victory and Reynolds went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI for Pittsburgh. Dylan Floro took his third loss for Miami.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Florida≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Florida≥ $84.99------
AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh≥ $84.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh + 30 Top Cable Channels

