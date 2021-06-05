How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Online on June 5, 2021: TV Channels/Live Stream

On Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Miami Marlins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Miami Marlins

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Trevor Rogers (6-3, 1.87 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 76 strikeouts) Pirates: Chase De Jong (0-0, 1.80 ERA, .80 WHIP, 5 strikeouts)

LINE: Pirates +132, Marlins -151; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Miami enters the game as losers of their last seven games.

The Pirates are 12-15 on their home turf. Pittsburgh has hit 39 home runs this season, the lowest total in the National League. Bryan Reynolds leads the team with eight, averaging one every 24.4 at-bats.

The Marlins have gone 12-20 away from home. Miami’s team on-base percentage of .293 is last in the National League. Corey Dickerson leads the team with an OBP of .339.

The Pirates won the last meeting 9-2. Duane Underwood Jr. earned his second victory and Ke’Bryan Hayes went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI for Pittsburgh. Cody Poteet took his second loss for Miami.