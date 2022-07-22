How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Online on July 22, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, July 22, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Miami Marlins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Miami Marlins

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get Three Months of HBO Max, Showtime, STARZ, EPIX, and Cinemax for FREE.

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games all year long.

Can you stream Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Miami Marlins on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Miami Marlins. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get Three Months of HBO Max, Showtime, STARZ, EPIX, and Cinemax for FREE. Price: $69.99

Includes: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month fubo.tv

Miami Marlins vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Game Preview: Pirates host the Marlins to open 3-game series

Miami Marlins (43-49, fourth in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (39-54, third in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Braxton Garrett (0-0); Pirates: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates start a three-game series at home against the Miami Marlins on Friday.

Pittsburgh is 39-54 overall and 20-23 at home. The Pirates have a 20-37 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Miami has a 43-49 record overall and a 21-26 record on the road. The Marlins have gone 25-11 in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams match up Friday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Chavis has 10 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 32 RBI for the Pirates. Jake Marisnick is 10-for-25 with four doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Garrett Cooper has 21 doubles, a triple and seven home runs while hitting .282 for the Marlins. Jesus Aguilar is 9-for-33 with a double and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, .236 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored by three runs

Marlins: 3-7, .190 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Chase De Jong: 15-Day IL (knee), Bryan Reynolds: 10-Day IL (oblique), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Elieser Hernandez: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Jimmy Yacabonis: 15-Day IL (groin), Jon Berti: 10-Day IL (groin), Jazz Chisholm: 10-Day IL (back), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cole Sulser: 15-Day IL (lat), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (forearm), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (back), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)