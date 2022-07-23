How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Miami Marlins Live Online on July 23, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Miami Marlins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Miami Marlins

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games all year long.

Can you stream Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Miami Marlins on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Miami Marlins. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Miami Marlins vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Game Preview: Marlins visit the Pirates For Second Game of Series

Miami Marlins vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Max Meyer (0-1, 8.44 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, five strikeouts); Pirates: Jose Quintana (2-5, 3.79 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 81 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -112, Pirates -106; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE:

Pittsburgh went 61-101 overall and 37-44 at home a season ago. The Pirates averaged 7.8 hits per game last season while batting a collective .236 and slugging .364.

Miami went 67-95 overall and 25-56 on the road a season ago. The Marlins averaged 2.5 extra base hits per game, including one home run.

INJURIES: Pirates: Chase De Jong: 15-Day IL (knee), Bryan Reynolds: 10-Day IL (oblique), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Cody Poteet: 15-Day IL (elbow), Elieser Hernandez: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Jimmy Yacabonis: 15-Day IL (groin), Jon Berti: 10-Day IL (groin), Jazz Chisholm: 10-Day IL (back), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cole Sulser: 15-Day IL (lat), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (forearm), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (back), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)