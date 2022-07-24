MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Online on July 24, 2022: Streaming Options

On Sunday, July 24, 2022 at 1:35 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Miami Marlins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Miami Marlins

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games all year long.

Can you stream Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Miami Marlins on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Miami Marlins. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Miami Marlins vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Game Preview: Pirates square off against the Marlins with series tied 1-1

Miami Marlins (44-50, fourth in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (40-55, third in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (9-4, 1.76 ERA, .90 WHIP, 123 strikeouts); Pirates: Mitch Keller (3-7, 4.55 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 77 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -177, Pirates +151; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates and Miami Marlins meet on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Pittsburgh is 21-24 at home and 40-55 overall. The Pirates have a 20-38 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

Miami has a 22-27 record on the road and a 44-50 record overall. The Marlins are 25-12 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Sunday’s game is the seventh time these teams meet this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Gamel has 11 doubles, a triple and four home runs for the Pirates. Jake Marisnick is 10-for-28 with four doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Garrett Cooper has a .279 batting average to rank fifth on the Marlins, and has 21 doubles, a triple and seven home runs. Joey Wendle is 12-for-34 with four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, .239 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Marlins: 3-7, .198 batting average, 3.52 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Chase De Jong: 15-Day IL (knee), Bryan Reynolds: 10-Day IL (oblique), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Garrett Cooper: day-to-day (wrist), Max Meyer: day-to-day (right elbow), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Cody Poteet: 15-Day IL (elbow), Elieser Hernandez: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Jimmy Yacabonis: 15-Day IL (groin), Jon Berti: 10-Day IL (groin), Jazz Chisholm: 10-Day IL (back), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cole Sulser: 15-Day IL (lat), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (forearm), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (back), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)